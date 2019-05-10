If you’ve watched Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight at all lately, you’ve almost certainly seen ads for MyPillow. As other advertisers have fled, MyPillow’s Trump-loving founder and CEO Mike Lindell has doubled down. Unfortunately, that investment would not seem to have paid off as we learned today that the company laid off 150 employees.

Contemptor has more:

In the wake of a sustained and debilitating advertiser boycott of Fox News primetime star Tucker Carlson following the conservative host saying immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier,” MyPillow has emerged as Tucker Carlson Tonight’s most reliable sponsor. With dozens of companies pulling their ads, MyPillow has regularly run multiple 2-minute ads per broadcast to help fill Carlson’s dwindling ad load.

These layoffs, meanwhile, come just months after Lindell boasted that the president’s tax cuts created an economic boom that made it easier for business owners to hire workers and pay them more.

Watch a report on the layoffs below, via Vox’s Aaron Rupar

(Lindell image via screen grab)