Fox News doesn’t seem to mind much that Donald Trump has bragged about grabbing women by the p***y, referred to non-white countries as “s***hole countries” and black athletes as “sons of b****es.” But when Rep. Ilhan Omar had the nerve to criticize him for it, Fox accused her of launching a “profanity-laced attack on Trump.”

As Snopes explained, FoxNews.com has slightly modified its original headline, “Watch: Ilhan Omar delivers heated, profanity-laced attack on President Trump” to the current, “Watch: Ilhan Omar uses president's words to deliver heated, profanity-laced attack on Trump.”

Snopes goes on to note that the profanity was part of Omar’s blistering response to Trump’s “go back” tweets attacking her patriotism:

Omar also echoed Trump’s own words in condemning him, asserting that, “This is a president who has said ‘grab women by the pussy.’ This is a president who has called black athletes ‘sons of bitches.’ This is a president who has called people who come from black and brown countries ‘shitholes.’ This is a president who has equated neo-Nazis with those who protest against them in Charlottesville.”

But Fox proved (again) that there is no low too low to stoop in its defense of Trump and its symbiotic attacks on Omar. As you can see in the video (below) that Fox urged readers to watch, the only profanity Omar used was from Trump quotes.

Yet FoxNews.com did its best to paint Omar as the profane one. Writer Liam Quinn, identified as a “senior editor” at Fox News, opened his presumably revised article with this deceptive lede:

Rep. Ilhan Omar fired a heated broadside at President Trump -- even making use of his own words -- in the wake of his recent inflammatory tweets about the Minnesota Democrat and other progressive congresswomen.

Watch what Omar actually said on July 15, 2019 below, and you’ll see immediately how Fox deliberately distorted her comments in order to demonize her and whitewash Trump.

