Ex-Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe had some choice words for Laura Ingraham as he literally clapped back at her bigoted commentary blaming immigrants and George Soros for a Democratic wave in Tuesday’s election.

As I previously reported, tried to absolve Trump of much responsibility for the Democratic takeover of both houses of Virginia's legislature, while already holding the governorship, by blaming “a foreign-born population [that] nearly doubled from 2000-2017.” That, according to Ingraham’s screed, made the state “really a petri dish for radical, left-wing ideas.” For extra Trumper credit, she also blamed uber-rightwing-scapegoat George Soros with an anti-Semitic trope, accusing him of having “pumped millions to elect commonwealth attorneys who pledge to radically change how we prosecute crime at the commonwealth, prioritizing so-called social justice concerns over public safety.”

Yesterday, McAuliffe, who is also a CNN commentator, responded on that network: “She ought to take her racist policies, go sit with Donald Trump and have a good afternoon talking to each other," McAuliffe told CNN host Dana Bash. "We don’t want that in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are a strong state because of our diversity."

It’s not just Virginia’s demographics that are shifting, McAuliffe noted, but the country’s. “It’s our diversity that makes us the strong country that we are. It makes Virginia strong,” he said.

“We love our diversity,” he continued, “and if Laura doesn’t like it – I think she lives in Virginia ... she can move out if she doesn't like it. [Yes, Ingraham lives in Virginia] But we don’t want that kind of racist talk in our state.”

McAuliffe attributed the big wins in Virginia to having “focused on issues that matter to people.”

“We are inclusive, open, welcoming, we’re booming," he added. He clapped his hands as he said, “we're booming.”

The Hill reported that Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Watch McAuliffe strike back below, via CNN Newsroom.