Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi sounded like she was auditioning for a job in the Donald Trump administration as she gushed over Dear Leader’s prowess in opening a U.S embassy in Jerusalem. And never mind the dozens of Palestinians who died and thousands injured in protest.

Bondi wasted no time flattering Trump. She told host Neil Cavuto, “It shows that we’re the strongest country in the world, Neil. Of course it does, and our president does what he says he’s going to do, and I think it’s a strong - not only show of strength but also unity.” Bondi added that she’s “so proud of what happened today.” She didn’t seem to care that many Jewish Americans disapprove of the move.

Bondi also slobbered over Trump’s “amazing” son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who spoke at the opening's ceremony. “He’s brilliant, he’s soft spoken, he’s a great negotiator, as well as the president of the United States.”

It’s strange that Fox would call on Bondi to comment on the embassy move given that as the attorney general of Florida her resumé seems to include no expertise in the Middle East, international relations, or diplomacy.

But while she was at it, Bondi also praised Trump for pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement and sounded enthusiastic about his imposition of sanctions against Iran.

Watch Fox’s newly-minted Middle East “expert” below, from the May 14, 2018 Your World. And don’t forget: Bondi just happened to drop a fraud investigation into Trump University after receiving an “unintentionally” improper donation from the Donald J. Trump Foundation.