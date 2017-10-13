While watching Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson lecture the left about its involvement with Harvey Weinstein, I was reminded of what those two righties said about Roger Ailes when he died. Hint: You would never know he abused a slew of women.

In the more than four minutes of their reminiscing about Ailes, there was not one word about the women he victimized. Heck, there wasn’t even one word about why Ailes left Fox. Yet, Hannity, who complained this week that “many” in Hollywood knew about Weinstein’s harassment and “did nothing about it,” almost certainly fit that bill, too. Ailes’ abuse of women was well known and Hannity seems not to have cared one bit.

Carlson said Thursday night, “Many powerful people knew what Harvey Weinstein was doing and not only ignored his crimes but actively took his side against his many victims.” Carlson was referring to Hollywood liberals, of course. He didn’t mention how the Murdoch-owned New York Post actively smeared one of Weinstein’s victims a few years ago. And while I don’t know what Carlson may have said or done re Ailes, he certaily didn't side with the victims in the video below.

Below is an extensive transcript in order to delineate just how little these two concerned themselves with sexual abuse under their own noses.

Hannity visited Carlson’s show to pay tribute to Ailes last May. And while a eulogy is normally complimentary, there are ways to remember a flawed person fondly without erasing how he victimized your own colleagues. This was not it.

CARLSON: Sean, how would you sum up a guy as big as Roger? HANNITY: You can’t. There’s only been three people, maybe, in my life that I’ve met that have this deeper dimension in terms of their thought process. You know, I’d often sit with him and any time I’d have a meeting, I don’t care if it was on the phone or in his office, I’d always take a pad and a paper because I knew I was going to get four or five great ideas that would make me seem really much smarter than I am. But he had, he saw things differently. He’d always, he’d be able to cut to the chase, get rid of all the clutter. And look, Tucker, I wouldn’t be on with you tonight. I was a young, local radio host in Atlanta with very little TV experience, took a big risk, gave me a shot, here I am and he believed in me and he did that for so many other people. CARLSON: He did. HANNITY: As I said in my statement, today, I think he would see things in people that they didn’t know existed in themselves and I can tell you, from my own personal experience, that was the case. I never thought I could do this. And one other thing that he did, Tucker, which is, I think, pretty amazing. I was so bad, all you need to do is Google “Hannity and Colmes first show.” It’s humiliating. You want to bring me down to earth any day? I cringe when I see it. But he stuck with me and I’m honored that he did and he changed my life so much for the better and so many others. CARLSON: He did that with people. He did stick with them.

Let me pause here to point out that Ailes may have stuck with some people but he threatened and retaliated against women who rebuffed him and against perceived enemies outside the company. (That probably includes NewsHounds.)

But let us return to the happy memories of Hannity and Carlson:

HANNITY: I remember one meeting just before we went on the air, he warned everybody, “Look, you’re probably gonna have technical glitches, something’s gonna happen, but just stay calm.” I remember he told everybody, “Smile, have a good time. It doesn’t have to be perfect on Day One. This is long ball. We want to change the media landscape in the country and he emphasized “fair and balanced.” He wanted both sides. And then he pointed to me and Alan [Colmes] in the room and he said, “Except for you two. You can do whatever the hell you guys want. That’s what he said. CARLSON (Laughing): And you did, I noticed! HANNITY: And he meant it! He just let us do our thing! And one other great thing: You know, we always work in a ratings-pressured world. He never once called me and said, “Great ratings.” Never once called me and said, “Hey, what’s wrong with your ratings?” either. And he just, he knew there was an ebb and flow to the news cycle, ups and downs. That has kept me very centered. Basically, you build it and they’ll come. Every night, you do a great show. That’s why people are watching you. I try to do the same thing. Every night you do a good show, you work hard for your audience, you earn their viewership every night. CARLSON: That’s really wise. So he saw the big picture. He was a tough guy, too. Not easily pushed around. HANNITY: Listen, I’m a better fighter today because I learned from him.

Hannity went on to say that it no longer bothers him when people write negative things about him. Now, he said, “I actually enjoy the combative back and forth in life,” presumably thanks to Ailes’ lessons on being a fighter.

“Listen, when I’m tweeting or in one of my little Twitter wars? I’m smiling,” Hannity said.

Hope we can entertain you with this one, Seanie Pooh!

And before I go, remember how

Watch the two hypocrites in action below, from the May 18, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

(H/T NewsHound Richard and David Frum)