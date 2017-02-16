A few hours ago, I posted that federal prosecutors have been investigating Fox News, probably because it has concealed from its shareholders payments to settle sexual harassment lawsuits. Later reporting indicates that Fox is also being investigated for conducting illegal surveillance and phone hacking of its employees.

In a series of tweets, NPR media reporter David Folkenflik seems to confirm that the investigation does indeed center on whether Fox skirted SEC rules.

7/ Securities inquiry appears to focus on payments made by Fox News to women who accused fmr Fox News chairman Ailes of sexual harassment — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) February 15, 2017

7a/ Fox has now paid many millions of dollars to settle allegations of multiple women that Ailes harassed them (all of which he denies) — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) February 15, 2017

But Folkenflik also notes that attorney Judd Burstein, who represents Andrea Tantaros in her lawsuit against Fox News and who has received a subpoena in the investigation, discussed the matter with NPR's Nick Fountain. Apparently, part of the federal investigation centers on illegal surveillance, too. And that is more than a little reminiscent of the News Corporation phone hacking scandal in the U.K.

4a/ Outside courtroom, Burstein told NPR's @nickfountain he spoke to prosecutors from USAtty for Southern Dist NY's securities fraud unit — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) February 15, 2017

5/ Each claim - the alleged illegal surveillance & securities fraud inquiry - are fraught for Fox News & for parent co 21st C Fox — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) February 15, 2017

6/ The allegations that Fox News would have had Tantaros' private email/phones hacked raise troubling echoes of News Corp UK tabloid scandal — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) February 15, 2017

10/ Burstein allegations of hacking private communications mirrors what happened at British Murdoch tabloids, an international scandal — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) February 15, 2017

11/ That hacking & corruption scandal led the Murdochs to clean house in Britain, for a time. (News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks is back.) — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) February 15, 2017

Stay tuned!

Roger Ailes caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.