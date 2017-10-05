Good news for Donald Trump and, maybe, anyone who loves to follow his early morning tweets: Fox & Friends First will soon start an hour earlier. If you’re counting, that means five hours of Fox & Friends daily, starting at 4 AM ET.

According to Fox News’ statement, current Fox & Friends Fist host (and birther) Heather Childers has been bumped back to the 4 AM slot (I’m sure she’s thrilled – not). Her old time slot will now be cohosted by Jillian Mele and Rob Schmitt. The change takes effect on Monday. "Regular" Fox & Friends will continue in its usual time slot of 6-9 AM ET.

“With the expanded lineup, Fox News Channel now has more women anchoring and hosting programs than any other cable news network during weekdays from 4am to midnight ET,” Fox boasted.

I wonder how many guests will want to be on the air between 4 and 5 AM ET? Something tells me they won’t be the A-list.

In case you missed Childers’ infamous birther tweets, they are below:

Thoughts? Did Obama Campaign Threaten Chelsea Clinton's Life 2 Keep Parents Silent? Godfather Politics: http://t.co/75Kb8eSZ via @AddThis — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) April 3, 2012

Here's the thing folks... that ONE topic sure got alot of you tweeting. Why? I apologize if the article offended anyone. Very interesting. — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) April 3, 2012

Childers was reportedly reprimanded for the tweets as what Fox called “a mistake.”

(Childers image via screen grab)