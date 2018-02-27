Apparently, DACA, gun violence and North Korea all take a back seat to Donald Trump’s need to catch up on the ego-massages he missed yesterday on Fox News.

Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin caught the circle jerk:

The president first took to Twitter [today] to quote Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano, who said on [The Story with Martha MacCallum] show Monday night that “someone at the Justice Department has a treasure trove of evidence of Mrs. Clinton’s criminality at her own hands, or through others, that ought to be investigated” … “I fully agree with the president on that,” Napolitano added.

As Mediaite pointed out, Napolitano was praising (some might say egging on) Trump’s suggestion, made on Fox’s Justice with Judge Jeanine show on Saturday, that Attorney General Jeff Sessions or someone in the Justice Department should prosecute Clinton.

Trump’s tweet added nothing to the subject. It was merely a shout out to the guy who gave him a shout out.

“He’s got a very good point. Somebody in the Justice Department has a treasure trove of evidence of Mrs. Clinton’s criminality at her own hands, or through others, that ought to be investigated. I fully agree with the President on that.” @judgenapolitano on @marthamaccallum Show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

MacCallum discussed a number of other topics last night, including the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the Trump administration’s DACA appeal and the multiple failures to stop Parkland shooting.

But to Donald Trump, the most important issue is himself.

Mediaite noted that Trump also tweeted today favorable-to-himself quotes from Fox guests Jonathan Turley and Ken Starr about the Russia investigation.

Yesterday, Trump laughably boasted he would have run into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the midst of the mass school shooting in Parkland Florida this month in order to save students.

Trump just forgot to mention he would have checked what Fox News was saying about him first.

Watch Napolitano stroke Trump below, from the February 26, 2017 The Story with Martha MacCallum. The comments start at seven minutes into the hour.

Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.