After Ann Coulter’s Twitter rampage against Donald Trump in the wee hours of Saturday night and into Sunday, I think we can count on not seeing Ann Coulter on Fox News until at least after the election. Hooray!

Apparently, Coulter was set off by Trump’s Twitter attack on Jeff Sessions.

The most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office is trying to lose AND take the Senate with him. Another Roy Moore fiasco so he can blame someone else for his own mess. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

COVID gave Trump a chance to be a decent, compassionate human being (or pretending to be). But he couldn't even do that. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

I thoroughly agree with Coulter’s assessment but she is hardly in a position to criticize anyone about decency and compassion. This is the woman who smeared 9/11 widows, “joked” that she wanted Meghan McCain murdered, and who complained about Obama sending the military to Africa during the Ebola epidemic, saying, “We didn’t discover the cure to AIDS by having scientists hang out at Studio 54.”

As Karoli Kuns, at Crooks and Liars put it, this tweet “give away the game: For Coulter, immigration is the only issue that matters, and Trump has failed her.”

I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

After all, if Coulter really cared about compassion and decency in others (while avoiding such behavior herself), she would have known it would never be displayed by a guy who boasted about grabbing women by the p***y, mocked a disabled reporter and who smeared John McCain’s war service despite making up an injury to avoid serving, himself.

You can watch Ann Coulter’s brand of decency below, from a November 24, 2018 Justice with Judge Jeanine show, in which Coulter calls on Trump to send troops into Mexico to shoot migrants.