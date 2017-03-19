Donald Trump isn’t letting a little thing like threatening war with nuclear-armed North Korea, causing an international incident with our closest ally because of his wiretap lie nor destroying health insurance for millions of Americans get in the way of his obsession with his crowd size. And he’s still lying about it.

During his interview with Jesse Watters last night, pre-recorded on March 15, Trump was asked about the anti-Trump #Resistance.

TRUMP: There’s some anger [from them] and there’s great love on our side. I mean, look at the crowds outside. We have crowds. We have Senator Lamar Alexander, We have Senator Corker. We have the governor of the state, governor of Tennessee, great guy, and they say they’ve never seen crowds like that, ever. They’ve been here a long time. They’ve never seen anything like it. For the country stars, for anything. And that’s love. We have great love. That’s how we won.

Well, not exactly. Trump won because of the Electoral College. He lost the popular vote with nearly 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton. CNN noted, "More Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than any other losing presidential candidate in US history."

Not that Trump-goon Watters pointed out any of that information.

But while he was at it, Trump boasted about his poll numbers.

TRUMP: You probably saw the polls that came out today. I’m at my all-time high for this.

It’s hard to know which polls Trump was referring to. But the one thing we do know is that his “all-time high” is not a good number. In fact, Trump's popularity is historically low.

Sycophant Watters didn't mention that, either.

Watch it below, from the March 18, 2017 Watters World.