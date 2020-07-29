Memo to Donald Trump: I’ll bet that none of your Fox News lapdogs spend even one second worrying that you will stop watching the 99% sycophantic coverage you get on the network.
This morning, Trump whined that Fox owes him even better coverage than he gets from Trump TV:
I was on Air Force One flying to the Great State of Texas, where I just landed. It is AMAZING in watching @FoxNews how different they are from four years ago. Not even watchable. They totally forgot who got them where they are!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020
Maybe Birther Boy Trump has forgotten that Fox had a lot to do with getting him where he is today.
(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)
John McKee commented 2020-07-29 20:55:50 -0400 · Flag
It’s puzzling how long it is taking for the Trumpublicans and the media that has been milking them for years to jump off the sinking ship. Even now, at-risk Senators could come clean and disown the monster, with an outside chance of saving themselves, but they seem determined to cling to his coat-tails and plunge lemming-like from the cliff.