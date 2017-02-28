Fox & Friends started off its interview with Donald Trump today with a mutual appreciation love-fest. In it, Trump all but thanked the Curvy Couch for helping to make him president.

The lengthy interview opened with virtual kisses all around (transcript via The Washington Post (with my emphases):

DOOCY: Mr. President, thank you very much for the invitation. TRUMP: Thank you. DOOCY: And by the way, thank you very much for the shout-out you gave at your press conference about 10 days ago. TRUMP: That’s true, I did. And you treated me—you have treated me very fairly and I appreciate it. I like your (INAUDIBLE)... DOOCY: Did you take much heat for that from the other networks? TRUMP: No, not really. I think they know it’s true. You know, they know what’s fair and not. But you have treated me very fairly. And I’ve been a friend of your show for a long time. Remember those call-ins, right (INAUDIBLE)? DOOCY: For years. TRUMP: Maybe without those call-ins, somebody else is sitting here.

It’s worth pointing out that not one of the three cohosts disagreed.

We’ve long known that Fox News helped create and foster the Donald Trump-enstein monster. It’s good to see that Trump has acknowledged the network’s help.

Watch the three cohosts tacitly acknowledge they helped elect Trump, too, below, from the February 28, 2017 Fox & Friends.