During his interview with Bill O’Reilly tonight, Donald Trump revealed his secret insight into Barack Obama’s feelings for him. “I don’t know if he’ll admit this, but he likes me. I like him.”

O’Reilly brought up the subject when he said it was “fascinating” to watch Trump and Obama at the inauguration. “You guys seem to get along,” O’Reilly noted.

“It’s a very strange phenomenon,” Trump agreed. “We get along. I don’t know if he’ll admit this, but he likes me.”

“How do you know he likes you?” O’Reilly asked. You can understand how he’d be skeptical, given that Trump arrived on the national stage by accusing President Obama of being an African-born, illegitimate president – despite abundant evidence to the contrary.

“Because I can feel it,” Trump insisted. “That’s what I do in life. It’s called like, ‘I understand.’”

I suspect it’s also like how he “knows” about inaugural crowd size.

Watch Obama’s new BFF below, from the February 6, 2017 The O’Reilly Factor.