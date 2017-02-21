If it's 10 PM ET on a weekday, the chances are very good you'll see Sean Hannity ranting about the "abusive" "alt left media." Because he and his beloved fellow snowflake, Donald Trump, just can't take any media that doesn't slobber over him the way Hannity does.

NewsHounds' Richard gathered together some screenshots tonight in a Tweet. He kindly provided individual screenshots for this post:

This one is from February 15, 2017:

@anamariecox FOX Trump flack Hannity in long whine about Trump coverage again says the media is overpaid. Care to disagree? pic.twitter.com/b0LMUMNfzS — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) February 16, 2017

This one's from February 16, 2017:

@NewsHoundEllen You won't be surprised that Trump stooge Hannity loved Trump's press conference. pic.twitter.com/EnqE5WblZV — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) February 17, 2017

This one is from February 17, 2017:

@NewsHoundEllen Hilarious to hear Trumper Hannity whine about the "abusively biased media" his network spent eight years attacking Obama. pic.twitter.com/tRwTqxf498 — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) February 18, 2017

And I found another one, from January 11, 2017:

Ground Hog Day? Or does Hannity figure that if he keeps attacking the media, nobody will notice how incompetent, ill-suited for the job and possibly treasonous Trump is?