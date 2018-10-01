Apparently, Brett Kavanaugh supporters are going all in on smearing Christine Blasey Ford – while giving a seal of approval to the Supreme Court nominee’s unhinged rantings during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

As I noted in my last post, Senator (and Trump cabinet wannabe) Lindsey Graham painted Ford as mentally unbalanced by saying she “has got a problem and destroying Judge Kavanaugh’s life won’t fix her problem.” Host Sean Hannity, of course, did not challenge a word.

Tonight, Joseph diGenova, an unofficial spokesman for Trump, was more explicit with his smears and much, much more deceitful.

DIGENOVA: Her testimony the other day was far from credible. She’s a very, very disturbed woman with clear emotional and psychological problems. This is a 55 year old adult, quote unquote, who testified like an adolescent.

That’s bad enough, especially given that diGenova has no apparent credentials in psychology. But then came this:

DIGENOVA: Not a single corroborating detail.

Actually, there are corroborating details. Forbes contributor Todd Essig, who is a professional psychologist writes that there is “lots of corroboration”:

Her telling people as early as 2012 about the attack corroborates her testimony. The available facts about her biography corroborates her testimony, as does her volunteering for and passing a polygraph. Judge Kavanuagh’s self-described fondness for beer, his speeches referencing hard-drinking, and the memories of his classmates all corroborate her story, including Mark Judge’s memoir of blackout drinking. Other allegations, themselves with varying degrees of corroboration also provide support. Finally, Judge Kavanuagh’s high school calendar actually corroborates Dr. Blasey Ford’s timeline.

Predictably, host Steve Hilton did not point any of that out, though he did later challenge diGenova’s personal attack on Ford. But Hilton allowed this bit of deception, too:

DiGENOVA: She lied to the committee. She said that she didn’t know that the committee had offered three times to come visit her in California. Now we know that her lawyers knew that that offer had been made because they told the committee that they knew it. So that means that she’s either dumb as a post or she lied to the committee under oath. And according to Richard Blumenthal, that stellar legal star, senator, if you’ve lied once, then everything you’ve lied about should not be believed.

I think Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is a very, very sad woman and not a thing that she said should be believed and none of it has been corroborated.

First of all, diGenova has no idea why Ford said she didn’t know she could have testified in California. She could have forgotten, she could have been confused, she could have misunderstood. But notice that diGenova did not say that he agreed with Democratic Senator Blumenthal on the standard for belief, despite suggesting that it should be applied to Ford. That’s probably because diGenova knows darn well that Kavanaugh was caught in far more lies and lies that were far more significant.

Once again, diGenova get a pass on duplicity below, from the September 30, 2018 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, via Contemptor.

(diGenova image via screen grab)