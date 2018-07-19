The Fox News arm of the Cover-Up Caucus dialed up its “defense” of Donald Trump’s increasingly disturbing behavior toward Russia – not with any plausible explanation but by attacking former CIA Chief John Brennan as a “traitor” and former CIA Chief Leon Panetta – because Benghazi!

Both Brennan and Panetta have openly suggested that Russia “has something” on Trump. Brennan called Trump’s Helsinki press conference with Vladimir Putin “treasonous” and suggested Trump should be impeached:

Why did Trump meet 1 on 1 with Putin? What might he be hiding from Bolton, Pompeo, Kelly, & the American public? How will Putin use whatever Trump could be hiding to advantage Russia & hurt America? Trump’s total lack of credibility renders spurious whatever explanation he gives. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

Panetta told MSNBC anchor Brian Williams Tuesday night that Trump’s behavior is “a clear signal that the Russians have something on him.”

But really, you don’t need to be a CIA agent to know that there’s something very, very wrong about Trump and Russia.

But to Trump’s Bedtime BFF Sean Hannity, the only real crime seems to be the questioning of Dear Leader, no matter how anti-American and pro-Russian he behaves.

So Hannity hosted Trump's shadow attorney Joe diGenova to smear and besmirch (which Hannity incessantly accuses liberals of doing) Brennan and Panetta in the service of the Cover-up Caucus.

It’s not clear whether diGenova’s unhinged attacks were merely an effort to distract from Trump or a sign of desperation about the poor hand diGenova had to play. Whatever the reason, his behavior was almost as anti-American as Trump’s.

DiGenova called Brennan “the real traitor” over a series of accusations about leaking unmasked information and “false information” to get FISA warrants. But then, in a move that suggested diGenova might be a tad worried after all, he challenged Brennan to a debate for “one hour, two hour, three hours.”

Hannity interrupted to suggest the debate should occur on his show for the entire hour.

DiGenova continued, without comment on Hannity’s offer, with an attack on Panetta. “Leon Panetta should be ashamed of himself. After what he did in Beghazi… and now he says that he thinks the Russians may have something on the president to compromise him? Shame on Leon Panetta. May he rot in hell!"

Lickspittle Hannity loved it, of course. “Wow,” he said, with admiration.

Watch it below, from the July 18, 2018 Hannity, via The Contemptor: