Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk’s could have caused people to die with their coronavirus misinformation claiming that quarantining “will make people sick” but going out will bring immunity. Fortunately, Twitter forced the duo to take down the tweet.

Mediaite’s Zachary Petrizzo caught the tweet and saved it for posterity.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk are making false claims and encouraging people to "be out in the environment." pic.twitter.com/O0JY5VPn1l — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 8, 2020

Later, Petrizzo reported that a Twitter spokesperson confirmed the tweet had violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy and that the account would be locked until the tweet was removed.

Diamond and Silk (real names Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) have been spewing the vilest, most irresponsible sort of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic. They have claimed that the number of deaths attributed to the disease has been exaggerated to harm their idol, Donald Trump. They have also claimed that the virus itself, was engineered by the “Deep State” to harm Trump.

Now this.

I previously wrote that If Fox Business fired Trish Regan because she suggested that the “hysteria” over the coronavirus was a plot to damage Trump, then Fox Nation ought to dump Diamond and Silk ASAP.

That’s even more true now.

(Diamond and Silk image via screen grab)