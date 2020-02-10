Devin Nunes, who seems to have nothing better to do than to sue various media outlets and figures, unloaded his hatred for a free press last week to a sympathetic Laura Ingraham.

Last week, during a lapdog interview with Nunes, Fox host Ingraham introduced him as a man “who has been vilified, smashed and smeared” by the media. Predictably, there were no pesky questions about his involvement in the Ukraine scandal.

Instead, Ingraham was a most sympathetic listener as Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, announced that “the most important thing” Donald Trump has done is to have “finally outed the media.”

NUNES: The most important thing the president has done, of all the things he’s done are very important, but he’s finally outed the media. The media in this town has been corrupt, and it took somebody like Trump to finally bring them out of their shell to where now they’ll just openly go out. They’ll tweet about it late at night, they’ll get drunk. They send drunk tweets out and they’re vicious to him and Republicans and I continue to try to get our Republicans to wake up in the Capitol, we should not be talking to the mainstream media. They are assassins, they are working for the other team.

Despite being a federal legislator, it’s no surprise that Nunes would think that attacking the media, as opposed to any policy enactments, is Trump’s “most important” accomplishment. It’s hard to imagine Nunes has time for much else besides nursing his resentments at the media. The Washington Post has a recap of Nunes’ litigation just this year:

CNN is the most recent defendant in a handful of defamation suits filed by the lawmaker this year.

In March, Nunes filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter, claiming the platform, two parody Twitter accounts and a Republican political consultant defamed him with mean tweets. He sued the McClatchy news organization, alleging defamation in August, and sued Ryan Lizza and Hearst Magazines for $77 million two months later, claiming that a story in Esquire about the Nunes family farm in Iowa defamed him.

You can watch the hostility for America’s free press below, from the February 6, 2020 The Ingraham Angle.