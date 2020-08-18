The second night of the Democratic convention kick off at 9 PM ET again tonight. If it’s anything like last night, it will blow us away again. We’ll have it streaming and open for your comments again.

I’m feeling quite under the weather today so will just quote from the DNC press release:

The theme of Tuesday’s program is “Leadership Matters.” A moment like now demands real leadership. A leader who has the experience and character to meet the moment. A leader who will unite us, tell us the truth, take responsibility, listen to experts and be an example for the nation. Strong people and strong countries rise up during crises, don’t shy away from what is tough, and lead with competence. With Joe Biden as our president, we will restore honesty and integrity to our government, and stake out a renewed leadership role in the world. And we will create more justice, more fairness and more equality for all.

The guest list for tonight is pretty darned impressive: Jill Biden, Sally Yates, Sen. Chuck Schumer, former President Jimmy Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Ady Barkan, John Kerry, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend, and more.

