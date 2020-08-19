Tonight, Sen. Kamala Harris will cap off a series of exciting speakers (Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and more) and make her acceptance speech as the vice presidential nominee on Day Three of the convention. We’ve got it live streaming after the jump and there’s an open thread for your thoughts and observations.

Tonight's lineup, via The Washington Post:

Kamala D. Harris, Biden's running mate.

Barack Obama, the last Democratic president and a popular figure in the party.

Elizabeth Warren, the senator from Massachusetts and former presidential candidate.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House.

Hillary Clinton, the party's 2016 nominee, former senator and former secretary of state.

Tony Evers, the governor of Wisconsin.

Michelle Lujan Grisham, the governor of New Mexico.

Gabrielle Giffords, the former congresswoman from Arizona who helms a group aimed at preventing gun violence. Deandra Dycus, a mother whose son was paralyzed from a bullet, will introduce Giffords.

Hilda Solis, the former secretary of labor under the Obama administration.

Actresses Kerry Washington and Mariska Hargitay and performers Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson and Prince Royce will make appearances.

The program will also feature an undocumented immigrant and his family.

I’ve been enjoying the convention so far but this looks amazing.

I’m still a little under the weather but I’ll be watching, even if not commenting as much as I’d like, and eager to read any comments.