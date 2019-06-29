Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney has a plan for universal health care he wants you to know is not Medicare-for-all. And while he seems to have some legitimate criticisms of Medicare-for-all, it’s hard to see the point of going on Fox News to attack other Democrats when his own plan very much includes public insurance.

As Vox explains, while Delaney probably will not win the presidency, he is a former health care financier, so he has a lot of knowledge of the issue. In a nutshell, his plan is to keep Medicare as is, provide everyone with a public plan that provides a core group of services, similar to those mandated by Obamacare, and allow everyone to purchase private, supplemental insurance for everything else.

Delaney’s argument against Medicare-for-all, as he also outlined during this week’s debate, is that a) people like their private insurance and b) the reimbursement levels are so low that hospitals and other providers would suffer and/or go out of business.

But how many persuadable Democratic primary voters were likely watching on a network where even Obamacare brought on cries of “socialized medicine!” and “death panels?” Yet there could be some persuadable voters in the viewing audience for the general election. So why tarnish Democratic candidates much more likely to be running in the general? There's no doubt Delaney would be welcome on Fox if and when Medicare-for-all passage was even somewhat imminent.

"This is an important conversation to have, and I'm driving the conversation,” Delaney told Fox host Neil Cavuto today. “I think when people actually realize what's in this Medicare-for-all bill, I think the overwhelming majority of the Democratic party, putting aside Republicans and independents, but even the Democratic party will reject this plan and go with the plan I'm proposing which is called Better Care, which does get everyone health care but allows people to keep their plans and have private insurance."

Maybe Delaney was thinking about a January poll which found that 47% of Republicans "are in favor of creating a national government-administered health plan if it allows people to keep their coverage” and that 74% of Americans overall support a Medicare-like system that also allows them to keep private insurance.

But that same poll found that 56% of Americans support Medicare-for-all. Yet when asked about those in the debate who said they would swap out private coverage for government-run insurance, Delaney attacked them. “It's a crazy idea, and it's never going to happen. I'm the only one saying this,” he said.

“This whole idea came from Bernie Sanders, who’s not even a Democrat, and all these other candidates, Elizabeth Warren and a whole bunch of the rest of them, have basically outsourced their health care plan to someone who’s not even a Democrat. And I just think it's terrible," Delaney griped.

Watch it below, from the June 29, 2019 Cavuto Live.

6/29/19 Correction: The author of this post was originally listed as "Ellen." When I (Ellen) edit posts, they default to having my name as author and sometimes I forget to make sure the name changes. Apologies to Brian!