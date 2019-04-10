Dean Cain’s roles in two anti-abortion propaganda movies, “Unplanned” and “Gosnell,” seem to have propelled him into a role as Fox’s star anti-abortion propagandist – a role which includes attacking Hollywood celebrities, like Alyssa Milano, who have the audacity to challenge Georgia’s extreme anti-abortion “heartbeat” bill.

Last Wednesday, Steve Doocy ran defense for the Georgia bill with a legislator who was not happy about the entertainment community’s opposition to the "heartbeat bill" - legislation that would prohibit abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy. According to the legislator, that’s no big deal.

Friday, Fox & Friends upped the “pro-life” propaganda ante with an appearance by Cain who, while expressing his support for the Georgia legislation, criticized Hollywood performers who did not.

Cohost Steve Doocy began the piece with video of actress Alyssa Milano speaking about a Hollywood boycott of Georgia if the extreme legislation is signed by the governor. Afterward, cohost Ainsley Earhart chimed in that many of the protesting stars “don’t live or work in Georgia.” She “asked” if Hollywood has forgotten about states’ rights.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade asked Cain what he thought about “this groundswell” of opposition and wondered if Milano is “making an impact” given that the film industry does have a reach beyond Hollywood.

Cain laughed as he said “no” and expounded on “the hubris of Hollywood” dictating to “a sovereign state like Georgia.” He called it “a huge mistake” for Hollywood “to tell Georgian voters what their values should be on abortion.”

A grisly summary of Dr. Kermit Gosnell’s abortion crimes ensued. Cain opined that although Gosnell is now in jail, “The way abortion laws have been going lately, I think he believes he’s going to get out because even though what he did was so far above and beyond, I think he would have a reason to think that.” Cain also called Gosnell possibly “the largest, the greatest serial killer of all times.”

Earhardt sounded as though she were almost sobbing as she said it was “so hard to hear" about Gosnell.

Cain accused unidentified forces of trying to block the release of Gosnell and Unplanned - a movie actively promoted by Fox. As it turns out, Gosnell will be screened at the White House on Friday.

While one could say that Georgia’s horrible law is the ultimate in bullying, Cain’s claim that Hollywood is “bullying” Georgia was laughable. He claimed that the financial impact of a boycott would be negligible.*

After a predictable run of Hollywood bashing, the question arose as to whether the Georgia boycott hurts or helps Milano. Cain made the baseless claim that she’s a mere puppet, not “doing this out of her own volition.”

CAIN: I think she’s got somebody behind her and a group behind her and for her to be quoting certain things or creating these protests and so on and so forth, I don’t think she’s doing it by herself.

The irony is rich. Dean Cain is criticizing Hollywood workers, many of whom work in Georgia, for expressing their opinions while he’s doing the same thing – on a national “news” network. But worse is the insinuation that Milano is too stupid and mindless to know what she’s doing. (Talk about bullying!)

But Dean Cain was in anti-abortion movies, so I guess he knows what’s best for us gals. Particularly those in Georgia!

*According to "The Root," "Georgia had 455 TV or film productions shot in the state in fiscal year 2018, representing $2.7 billion in direct spending, according to the AP." So, not small change.

Watch it below, from the April 5, 2019 Fox & Friends.