Author and snowflake Dave Rubin is so upset about “cancel culture” he showed us all by canceling HBO Max after it temporarily removed Gone With the Wind from its library. Somebody call a wah-mbulance!

Rubin visited Fox & Friends this morning for 5:22 minutes of divisive whining and finger pointing, while accusing the left of divisiveness.

Not surprisingly, host Steve Doocy was all in on turning this into a Culture War Outrage! for white people and without any consideration from him or Rubin about how African Americans might feel.

Posing in front of a copy of his latest book, Rubin’s first comments revealed just how fragile a snowflake he is as he melted down over Gone With the Wind’s temporary removal, probably to return next week, once an introduction as to the film’s distorted portrayals of slavery and African American history is recorded and edited. Rubin's tender fee fees were so hurt, he didn’t mind upsetting his family over the matter:

RUBIN: Well first off, I just want to let you know that I did actually cancel my HBO account yesterday. I’m pretty sure I have some family members that aren’t that happy with me, if you know what I mean.

Yes, you know, you may remember a Season 7 episode of Seinfeld where Kramer goes to march in the AIDS march and he refuses to wear the ribbon. So he’s doing the good thing, but he just doesn’t want to wear a ribbon, and what happens is the mob decides to beat the crap out of Kramer and that basically is where we’re at, at this point. What the left has become is a amorphous mob that will take out anyone who does not bow immediately when they want you to bow.

I mean the idea we’re going to take Gone With the Wind off HBO, we could take everything off. There is literally every television show ever, I mean, look at Family Guy, the Simpsons, Seinfeld, every comedy will be gone. Curb Your Enthusiasm will be gone. Are we going to take off Police Academy movies?.

I mean, we could go through the litany of things that might trigger somebody, that might offend somebody. This is art. I mean we’re going to have to go through all our music, all our movies, all our TV shows, and what we’ll be left with is you’ll have to sit in a room with nothing in it and keep quiet. This thing is out of control. Where are the adults in the room?

Yes, where are the adults? Certainly not anywhere to be found in this segment. Doocy never broached the possibility that maybe Rubin was out of control over this minor event. Or maybe the two just felt fervently the film will be ruined if its glorified depiction of slavery is, pardon the pun, blackened by a brief, alternate view beforehand.

Rubin continued ranting, uninterrupted:

RUBIN: Where is someone that is in corporate America that says, “No, you know what, Gone With the Wind stands on its own as a movie of its time, and we’re going to leave it there?”

We don’t need to put a warning before someone watches a movie. We’re not children, and yet we’re being treated like children.

“Yeah,” host Steve Doocy said, before adding that HBO will “add some kind of historical perspective about where we were as a nation back in 1939 when it came out and when one of the stars won the Oscar as well in a landmark award win.”

Rubin said nothing. I guess he was just too triggered by the whole awful ordeal.

So Doocy continued by showing a Rubin-sympatico tweet from Sen. Ted Cruz on this burning controversy, calling the issue a matter of censorship and free speech.

But it’s not censorship. HBO said nothing about cutting out parts of the movie, only adding to it.

If either Rubin or Doocy understood that, they kept it to themselves.

You can watch Fox present a supposed controversy over racial matters from a white perspective, only, below, from the June 11, 2020 Fox & Friends.