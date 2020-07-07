Poor Donald Trump had to endure his favorite network posting a graphic of a poll showing him losing to Joe Biden in six battleground states. And instead of threatening Vladimir Putin for putting bounties on American troops, he threatened Fox News for daring such disloyalty.

On Sunday, Trump rage tweeted about Fox:

.@FoxNews gladly puts up the phony suppression polls as soon as they come out. We are leading in the REAL polls because people are sick & tired of watching the Democrat run cities, in all cases, falling apart. Also, now 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Another 2016! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

Vox’s Aaron Rupar caught the segment that likely triggered Trump:

Fox News was airing a segment about Trump’s bad polling as he tweeted this https://t.co/FmS49DX2If pic.twitter.com/9PROS7xaGN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump does nothing to respond to Russia's escalations against the U.S.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)