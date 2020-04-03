Republicans for the Rule of Law has come up with a devastating ad featuring Republican voters from swing states, each condemning Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. It's set to air on his favorite network.

Since I wrote earlier today about Fox’s rejection of the pro-Biden ad attacking Trump’s coronavirus failures, it seemed only fitting to note that this one will be seen by Fox viewers. Apparently, Fox couldn’t come up with a reason to reject it. Unless that changes, the ad will air on Fox News on Tuesday.

The ad features five different Republicans saying that Trump’s response to the coronavirus “is exactly why” they can no longer support him. “He says he puts America first,” one voter says. “But it’s clear he only knows how to put Trump first,” adds another. The voters come from Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan. Each is one of the states deemed most critical in the upcoming election.

You can watch the ad below – and feel free to share. As DailyKos noted, it’s brutal!