Get ready for the Rumble, Round Two on CNN at 8PM ET. Once again, I'll be watching tonight's Democratic presidential candidates debate with a group of Democrats and will leave my thoughts and observations in the comments section. Please share yours, too.

Tonight's lineup is:

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Businessman Andrew Yang

You don't need a cable or any other subscription to watch. Here's CNN's explanation:

CNN's Democratic presidential debates will air exclusively on CNN and will stream live in their entirety, without requiring log-in to a cable provider, exclusively to CNN.com 's homepage, across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.