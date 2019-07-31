Get ready for the Rumble, Round Two on CNN at 8PM ET. Once again, I'll be watching tonight's Democratic presidential candidates debate with a group of Democrats and will leave my thoughts and observations in the comments section. Please share yours, too.
Tonight's lineup is:
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
Former Vice President Joe Biden
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
California Sen. Kamala Harris
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
Businessman Andrew Yang
You don't need a cable or any other subscription to watch. Here's CNN's explanation:
CNN's Democratic presidential debates will air exclusively on CNN and will stream live in their entirety, without requiring log-in to a cable provider, exclusively to CNN.com's homepage, across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.
The full debate nights will be available exclusively the day following the airing on demand via cable/satellite systems, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and tablets, and via CNNgo OTT apps), and CNN mobile apps on iOS and Android.
(Top image via screen grab)