The Late Show with Stephen Colbert opened with Fox News host Chris Wallace offering tips for dealing with loudmouths and family arguments on Thanksgiving.

“I’m used to moderating presidential debates and political roundtables but there is nothing more combative than the Thanksgiving dinner table,” Wallace said in his introduction.

Frankly, I’ve seen funnier bits but hey, if you’re like me, and the weather has put a damper on your holiday plans, any humor is welcome.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!