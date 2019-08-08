MSNBC host Chris Hayes had some righteous words about Tucker Carlson’s dishonest claim that white supremacy is “actually not a real problem in America” given that he is one of its biggest proponents.

In his commentary Wednesday night, Hayes suggested that Carlson is a more proficient white supremacist than Donald Trump:

HAYES: It’s not just the president who spews hate and racist fear mongering without dealing with the consequences. It’s Trump TV as well, specifically Tucker Carlson doing the exact same thing though admittedly with a defter touch night after night after night.”

After some clips of Carlson’s “deft touch,” Hayes continued:

HAYES: Tucker Carlson tells his overwhelmingly white audience the country is theirs, diversity’s a threat, immigrants are invading and then turns to say with a straight face, “White supremacy? What white supremacy?”

We saw a clip of Carlson justifying his claim that white supremacy is “not a real problem,” saying, “The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium.”

Hayes called that “a clumsy little bait and switch.”

What Hayes meant is that there are plenty of dangerous white supremacists who don’t belong to any organization.

HAYES: The problem isn’t white supremacists as some distinct category that only includes David Duke. It is the ideology to which the president and Tucker Carlson himself subscribe which is that those people don’t belong in this country, that it’s not theirs, that diversity’s a threat, that white people are being replaced.

Amen.

Watch Hayes below, from MSNBC’s August 7, 2019 All In With Chris Hayes.

(H/T Headly Westerfield, of Not Now Silly)

August 8 2019 update: Carlson announced at the end of his show last night, he's taking a vacation the rest of this week and next.