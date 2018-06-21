Longtime Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer has died at 68. Earlier this month, Krauthammer revealed he was gravely ill with cancer and probably had only weeks left to live.

Krauthammer had been absent from Fox for many months. On June 8, he announced he would not be returning, in a touching good-bye letter:

I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life – full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.

We send our best to Krauthammer’s family and friends.

Watch Fox News’ tribute to Krauthammer below.