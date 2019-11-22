On Sunday, Whiner in Chief Donald Trump attacked Fox News host Chris Wallace on Twitter over his contentious interview with Rep. Steve Scalise. On Monday, Neil Cavuto was a mensch and stood up for his colleague.
In her post about the Fox News Sunday interview, NewsHound Ellen wrote, “Scalise failed so miserably pretending that Donald Trump did nothing wrong when he tried to bribe Ukraine into doing his personal political dirty work – with our taxpayer dollars, no less – that I almost felt sorry for the guy as host Chris Wallace ripped apart almost every piece of BS.”
Apparently, Trump noticed it didn’t go so well for his guy, either. So, in typical fashion, he lied and smeared:
.@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show. This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019
The next day, Cavuto hit back in his Common Sense commentary:
CAVUTO: What makes something fake news? I would assume if the news being reported is fake or wrong and the person presenting that news knows it is fake or wrong, that is bad. But what if the news being reported is accurate, the facts are good, they just sound bad? My colleague, Chris Wallace, has discovered again the president doesn’t distinguish, apparently furious over Chris’ interview this past weekend with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. Scalise has steadfastly defended the president on this whole Ukrainian situation. The president likes Steve for that, let’s just say he doesn’t like Chris for challenging Scalise on that.
Cavuto defended the particulars of Wallace’s challenges, saying, for example, “The president never uttered the word ‘corruption’ in that July 25 call [with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky], a call that Scalise said involved only the two presidents but as Chris quickly added, yeah, and a dozen people listening in and a number of them immediately upset.”
“Passions run deep these days," Cavuto acknowledged,“but facts should run even deeper."
“It’s a pity the president didn’t stick around to catch Chris just as aggressively going after Democratic Congressman and Intelligence Committee member Jim Himes and the lack of firsthand evidence implicating the president in anything,” Cavuto continued.
Cavuto went on to note the positive coverage he has given Trump of “markets that are soaring and an economy that’s humming.” Cavuto also recalled “quite well” a 2015 interview with Trump that displeased him. “You actually called me nasty, the interview even worse. You were entitled to that opinion, Mr. President,” Cavuto said.
Reporters “are obligated to question you and always be fair to you,” Cavuto concluded. “We will, even if it risks inviting your wrath.”
Watch Cavuto do the right thing below, from the November 18, 2019 Your World.
I would dearly like to see a register of politicians’ sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and first cousins once removed who have been co-opted by companies foreign and domestic for exactly the same purpose. The same phenomenon occurs with every prominent figure from congress to state government to city leaders, from sports and the movies to press, TV and radio personalities. Left, right and centre, it may be a little distasteful, but coattail-riding is as American a tradition as baseball.
If the Dems back off now, it will be seen as them capitulating and admitting that they somehow don’t have a case. I’d call the bluff of Pence’s childish spokesman and let’s have a full trial in the Senate. Let’s have it go on for over a month if that’s what it takes. It won’t include any whistleblowers being outed, since Chuck Grassley won’t go for that. It might well include the Bidens, but all that will show is that they didn’t break any laws and in fact that Joe Biden was enforcing the instructions of President Obama and the international community.
But it’s still a LOT more of a likelihood that Mitch McConnell will cut this whole thing off with a fast voice vote, a few high fives and a bunch of gloating.
The GOPers will scream bloody murder even though that’s been their position for weeks. Dems should then invite people to “read the articles” and spend their time talking about health care, education, infrastructure and the like.
Alternately Juan Williams was included on a panel and he was repeatedly shouted down by a coordinated chorus of hosts Hemmer and Smith plus the other two right-wing panel members when his turn came up. Later the hosts stopped him dead before he could get a full sentence out and redirected the conversation away from him. The net result is Juan never got a point fully articulated
As a side note, after witnessing AN today and their endless (insider?) spews exposing Republican Senate plans (apparently coordinated with the White House) on how to exploit an Impeachment Trial into a pro-Trump propaganda circus I’m rethinking the wisdom of the Democrats passing articles of impeachment. Apparently Republicans plan to focus a trial on promoting Trump’s fantasy conspiracy theories by selectively calling witnesses – probably pre-screened by the White House. Perhaps censure is the way to go.