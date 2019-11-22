On Sunday, Whiner in Chief Donald Trump attacked Fox News host Chris Wallace on Twitter over his contentious interview with Rep. Steve Scalise. On Monday, Neil Cavuto was a mensch and stood up for his colleague.

In her post about the Fox News Sunday interview, NewsHound Ellen wrote, “Scalise failed so miserably pretending that Donald Trump did nothing wrong when he tried to bribe Ukraine into doing his personal political dirty work – with our taxpayer dollars, no less – that I almost felt sorry for the guy as host Chris Wallace ripped apart almost every piece of BS.”

Apparently, Trump noticed it didn’t go so well for his guy, either. So, in typical fashion, he lied and smeared:

.@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show. This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

The next day, Cavuto hit back in his Common Sense commentary:

CAVUTO: What makes something fake news? I would assume if the news being reported is fake or wrong and the person presenting that news knows it is fake or wrong, that is bad. But what if the news being reported is accurate, the facts are good, they just sound bad? My colleague, Chris Wallace, has discovered again the president doesn’t distinguish, apparently furious over Chris’ interview this past weekend with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. Scalise has steadfastly defended the president on this whole Ukrainian situation. The president likes Steve for that, let’s just say he doesn’t like Chris for challenging Scalise on that.

Cavuto defended the particulars of Wallace’s challenges, saying, for example, “The president never uttered the word ‘corruption’ in that July 25 call [with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky], a call that Scalise said involved only the two presidents but as Chris quickly added, yeah, and a dozen people listening in and a number of them immediately upset.”

“Passions run deep these days," Cavuto acknowledged,“but facts should run even deeper."

“It’s a pity the president didn’t stick around to catch Chris just as aggressively going after Democratic Congressman and Intelligence Committee member Jim Himes and the lack of firsthand evidence implicating the president in anything,” Cavuto continued.

Cavuto went on to note the positive coverage he has given Trump of “markets that are soaring and an economy that’s humming.” Cavuto also recalled “quite well” a 2015 interview with Trump that displeased him. “You actually called me nasty, the interview even worse. You were entitled to that opinion, Mr. President,” Cavuto said.

Reporters “are obligated to question you and always be fair to you,” Cavuto concluded. “We will, even if it risks inviting your wrath.”

Watch Cavuto do the right thing below, from the November 18, 2019 Your World.