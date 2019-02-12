Fox News fans love to justify its propaganda by likening it to MSNBC. Anyone who watches the two knows that’s not true. But that point was clearly demonstrated in the coverage of Donald Trump’s El Paso rally on Fox and the lack of coverage of Beto O’Rourke’s counter-rally on either CNN or MSNBC.

Brian Stelter wrote in his Reliable Sources newsletter last night:

Indeed, Beto O'Rourke's counter-rally was a big deal. Trump repeatedly brought it up. But MSNBC's liberal prime time lineup only showed short snippets of his rally. CNN discussed the city's anti-Trump march, but didn't show Beto's speech. On the flip side, Fox News showed virtually all of Trump's rally live -- even though it lasted more than an hour. The next time someone claims Fox and MSNBC are mirror images of each other, just cite Monday night as an example of the difference...

(O'Rourke image via crockodile from Austin, TX [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons)