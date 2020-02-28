Fox Nation host Britt McHenry revealed yesterday that she has a brain tumor and will be undergoing surgery very soon.

Yesterday, McHenry tweeted the bad news:

I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent.



I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 27, 2020

You may recall that McHenry, also a Fox News contributor, has been battling the network over her allegations of sexual harassment by her former Fox Nation cohost, Tyrus. Whatever the facts or the outcome, we are sorry she has this additional battle.

Before joining Fox, McHenry was an ESPN correspondent who was let go in May, 2017, in a massive round of layoffs. Later, she claimed she was fired for being white and for earning too much. Prior to that, she suggested she was laid off for being too conservative.

So while we are not McHenry fans, we wholeheartedly wish her a speedy and full recovery.

(McHenry image via screen grab)