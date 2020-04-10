Fox News political analyst Brit Hume offered up a series of brutal suggestions for Donald Trump about his coronavirus press briefings.

Hume was responding to a whining, petty and especially tasteless tweet from Trump that boasted about the ratings of his coronavirus press briefings. Sadly, Hume didn’t mention the narcissistic tastelessness, nor Trump’s stream of lies nor his bungling of the response.

I haven’t forgotten how Hume defended Trump’s attack on NBC News reporter Peter Alexander during a briefing just a few weeks ago. Nor his defense of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s suggestion as “entirely reasonable” that older people should be willing to risk their lives catching the coronavirus for the sake of (Trump’s) economy.

But what Hume did deliver yesterday was pretty darned epic:

This is a ridiculous tweet. He could get his views across without bragging, endlessly repeating himself, and getting into petty squabbles with the junior varsity players in the WH press corps. And he could stop talking much sooner to give Pence, Fauci, Birx and Giroir more time. https://t.co/ui7sN3WgGx — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 9, 2020

(H/T reader Eyes On Fox)

(Trump screen grab via Crooks and Liars)