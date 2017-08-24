Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera suggested in a Tweet Wednesday that his “friend” Don Lemon, along with Brian Stelter and Lawrence O’Donnell, want to impeach Donald Trump for “not being liberal.” Stelter had a perfect response.

Wednesday morning, Rivera tweeted criticism of MSNBC’s O’Donnell and CNN’s Lemon and Stelter:

Listening to @Lawrence & my friend @donlemon & @brianstelter & co I wonder what their goal is? Impeachment? For what, not being liberal? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 23, 2017

As if there is nothing seriously concerning about Trump’s behavior.

I wonder what Rivera says to the Republicans who have lately spoken out about Trump’s “stability” and “competence” (Sen. Bob Corker) his “erratic” behavior (Sen. Jeff Flake), or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who reportedly questions whether Trump can salvage his presidency.

But you’ve gotta love Stelter’s clapback Tweet:

My "goal" is to report. To cover what's going on clearly, carefully, in a way that I'll be proud of later. What's your goal, @GeraldoRivera? https://t.co/DvCUFLkptQ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 23, 2017

And it’s funny, but I have not seen a response to that from Rivera.

