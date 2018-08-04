Bill Maher stuck a comedic dagger into Fox News and Donald Trump’s attacks on the press during the opening monologue of “Real Time with Bill Maher” last night.

“He calls the media the ‘enemy of the people,' except, of course, for Fox News," Maher said. "They’re so far up his ass they’re the ‘enema of the people.’”

“From now on, collusion not a crime but journalism, apparently is,” Maher continued. “We live in a country now where reporting reality gets attacked because it threatens the fantasy world created by the cult leader.”

Yes, it’s horrifying. But thank goodness we have people like Bill Maher who can help us get some good laughs out of it all.

Maher had plenty of other funny lines, such as Trump’s demands to end the Russia investigation are “like when you come home and the first thing the kids say is, ‘The babysitter’s a liar!’”

He also took some funny shots at the NRA, Paul Manafort and QAnon.

Watch it below, from the August 3, 2018 Real Time with Bill Maher and have some laughs at Trump World’s expense.