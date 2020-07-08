As coronavirus cases surge in the U.S., “Christian” Betsy DeVos seemed eager to put children and their families in danger in order to support Donald Trump’s demand that schools reopen.

DeVos claims to be a devout Christian but she showed no concern for the fact that she and Trump are pushing to send kids into schools even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages out of control.

DeVos declared, “Clearly, it’s in everyone’s interest, particularly the kids’ interest, to get back to school, and so we’re strongly encouraging and urging governors across the country to reopen schools this fall.”

“There’s nothing in the data that suggests it would not be appropriate to have kids in school,” DeVos added, “and while there may be spikes in certain areas and certain communities, those are exceptions to the rule.”

FACT CHECK: Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 states; hospitalizations are rising in 22 states. Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s “complicated” as to whether schools can reopen safely.

But DeVos cavalierly said, “The rule should be kids need to be back in school. It’s important for their health across the board, certainly their physical health.”

Cavuto called her out for whitewashing Trump’s comments. “You say the administration is ‘strongly urging’ kids go back to school. But you’re doing more than that, right? The president is threatening aid to those that don’t. What do you think of that?”

DeVos seemed to support the threat: “American investment in education is really a promise to students and their families. And if schools aren’t going to reopen again, that’s breaking that promise, and so why should they receive funds for something they’re not going to do?” she chirped.

Cavuto interrupted. “But there are extenuating circumstances, right? … There was this little thing called the coronavirus right?”

DeVos didn’t bother to go into details of what schools are or should be doing to keep kids safe. Instead, she attacked Fairfax County for having “made a disaster of their distance learning this spring, and then they’ve given families two options for the fall. You kids can come to school zero days a week or they can come to school two days a week. … That’s not really reopening school,” she scolded.

“Kids have got to get back to school, they’ve got to get back with their peers, they’ve got to get back to learning because this is a broader health issue for them,” DeVos continued, still not showing any interest in safety measures or procedures.

Cavuto noted that “Republican-run states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona are seeing a spike in cases and a surge in demand for ICU beds. “Would it be reckless then of a governor or even a mayor in those locales to go ahead and open schools as if none of that were going on?” he asked.

DeVos claimed those states “have put forward very robust plans” for re-opening, without mentioning what any of those plans are. But she did claim they allow for “flexibility for at the community level where there may be spikes, for how they can possibly accommodate for that.”

Will the Trump administration punish governors with defunding if they revise plans to reopen schools, Cavuto wanted to know. He pointed out that some governors have already adjusted, slowed down and reversed reopenings.

”Kids have got to get back to school,” DeVos reiterated. “There might be the exception to the rule in certain states, but we don’t plan to the exception, we plan to being open. … We can’t sit around while everything else is opening back up again and have a huge segment of the population, our kids, our future biding their time and not going back and learning. … I’ve talked to many teachers also. Teachers want to be back with their kids.”

But parents might be anxious, Cavuto said, “especially in areas where there are spikes, whether their kids are safe and the kids coming home might not pass it along to adults at home.”

“Those are issues for local school buildings and school districts to work out,” DeVos said dismissively, “but I think the posture needs to be, and the president has made very clear, and we are underscoring the fact that kids have got to get back to school … and there’s nothing in the data that suggests they should not do that.”

In fact, teachers are pushing back against reopening.

Let’s see DeVos go sit in classrooms all year long during this pandemic and show us how safe it is.

You can watch DeVos push to endanger America's youth below, from the July 8, 2020 Your World.