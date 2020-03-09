I’m all for reaching out across the aisle - but Bernie Sanders joking that a right-wing mouthpiece like Martha MacCallum would be an acceptable vice presidential choice?

Near the end of his Fox News town hall, Sanders was asked by MacCallum, “Who would be on your list” for the vice presidency?

“You looking for a job?” Sanders quipped. I would have found this joke funny if Sanders had followed up by saying something like, “You’ll have to campaign for Medicare for All.” Instead he said, “This would be very bipartisan. I offer you the job.”

“You don’t know my politics, though,” MacCallum said.

Sanders laughed heartily.

Sanders went on to say his “gut feeling is it must be a woman” and it must be a woman who shares his political views.

Were there that many Democratic primary voters watching this Fox town hall to make cozying up to a Fox News host a smart political calculation? I have my doubts.

As regular readers know, I am strongly in favor of Democrats appearing on Fox News – but not to suck up and not to do town halls. I refer again to my earlier post for a more in-depth look at what’s wrong with Democrats doing town halls on Fox News.

Meanwhile, you can watch the exchange that made me do a double take below, from Sanders’ March 9, 2020 town hall.