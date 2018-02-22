Fox News host Neil Cavuto joked he could not repeat some of the email messages he got after guest and gun owner Ben Stein got through blasting the AR-15 and called for its banning.

After calling it “a damn good idea” to ban the AR-15, Stein continued lambasting it.

STEIN: It is a weapon that’s extremely seductive, it looks like a weapon of war, it makes a person who’s a big nerd be able to go into a gun shop, buy it, come out feeling like he’s Rambo, there’s no reason to have it.”

[It’s] a weapon to take people into the realm of fantasy, and then some or those people are deluded and they’ll take it into the realm of reality. … The disaster has happened too many times now. It doesn’t work.

I’m a big Second Amendment guy. … The Second Amendment is not to have military style weapons in the hands of civilians.

Cavuto asked about Second Amendment supporters worrying that if you take one gun away, "it’s a matter of time before you take others away, and it’s a slippery slope.”

Stein pooh-poohed that concern

STEIN: It’s a camel’s nose going under the tent. What I’m saying is, we banned machine guns in the period between 1934-36, it did not lead to taking away all weapons. There is some reasonableness on the part of representatives and members of the government. . … They are not going to take all weapons. … It’s very, very, very important that people have home defense weapons. It’s very important that people who are target shooters, hunters, have access to weapons. Nobody needs a gun that looks like a gun out of a war movie.

Watch this glimmer of hope below, from the February 21, 2018 Your World.