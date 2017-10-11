Don’t be fooled by the phony patriotism of Steve Bannon and Sean Hannity as they claim to wage war on Republicans on behalf of the American people.

In their chat on the Hannity show last night, Bannon and Hannity had already shown their utter lack of regard for democracy by demanding that Senator Bob Corker resign for speaking out against Donald Trump.

The two Trump-over-America lovers followed up by salivating for Bannon’s promised war on Republicans in which he promised to primary every single Republican who dares to oppose Dear Leader Trump. All the while, the two pretended that that’s what Americans wants.

BANNON: [Republicans in Congress] have to understand. There’s a basic agenda that President Trump run on and won. He carried states that Republicans haven’t carried in living memory. Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. This agenda works. The American people voted for it. By the way, McConnell would not be majority leader unless Trump in North Carolina and Missouri and Wisconsin was able to carry those senators across the finish line.

I’m not sure about Bannon’s claim that Republicans would have lost their Senate majority were it not for Trump. But I do know that nearly three million more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton’s agenda than Trump’s.

Bannon continued justifying his attack on the Republican establishment as Hannity swooned:

BANNON: It is incumbent upon [Republicans] to back President Trump’s plan but you don’t see it. ... That’s why I left the White House. Remember, I said I’m going after the Republican establishment. And we are going to go after them. We’re going to challenge. There’s a coalition coming together that is going to challenge every Republican incumbent except for Ted Cruz. Whether it’s Utah, Wyoming— HANNITY: Orrin Hatch in Utah. BANNON: Orrin Hatch in Utah. Today, Boyd Matheson who is the chief-of- staff for Mike Lee came out and said that he is going to set up an exploratory committee. HANNITY: North Dakota. BANNON: North Dakota, we don’t have a—by the way, I’m going in Mississippi. HANNITY: McDaniel. BANNON: McDaniel, Mississippi, these names are going to come out over the next several weeks. It’s going to be about 15 -- [...] We’re spending a ton of time with the grassroots organizations to make sure that these cans are fully vetted. You’re going to see people announced this week, they are going to have experience in government. You’re going to see some outsiders, they authentic. And these people are real. It’s not like 2010. 2010 was the beginning of the Tea Party when things were first getting going. You are going to see real candidates and by the way, they are going to take on incumbents in every state and they’re going to take on a Democrats after that. HANNITY: You said in the 60 minutes interview you are a street fighter. I am a street fighter too. BANNON: I noticed that. […] We are declaring war on the Republican establishment that does not back the agenda of that Donald Trump ran on and the President of the United States, that is the agenda we know that back the working men and women. […] There’s a new game in town. We are to cut off the oxygen to Mitch McConnell. His biggest asset is the money. We are going to make it the biggest (inaudible) we are going for this guy’s tooth and nail. […] Nobody is safe. We are coming after all of them. We are going to win.

Trump didn’t just lose the popular vote in November, he remains the least popular president in recent history. His agenda remains unpopular, too.

So when Bannon and Hannity demand loyalty-to-Trump from any and all Republicans (an authoritarian, anti-democratic notion in and of itself) they are really thumbing their nose at the will of the people while pretending to honor it.

Media Matters has a terrific explanation of how Hannity has been promoting an authoritarian, anti-democratic response to the Russia investigation. This is one more example of how he is working to undermine democracy.

Watch the threat of authoritarianism below, from the October 9, 2017 Hannity.

(Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com)