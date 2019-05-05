Donald Trump just can’t stand it that Fox’s chief judicial analyst, Andrew Napolitano, thinks he broke the law and deserves impeachment – and like the tinpot dictator he aspires to be, Trump keeps trying to retaliate against his former friend.

Although almost everyone at Fox News seems determined to ignore Napolitano’s stunning verdict and blunt criticism, crybaby Trump can’t stop whining about it. Two weeks ago, Trump smeared Napolitano on Twitter with a smarmy swipe at both his and colleague Shepard Smith’s sexuality. Coincidentally, Smith is another rare non-sycophant at Fox.

Today, Trump retweeted a call to take Napolitano off the air.

Note to Trump: We'll probably see your tax returns before Napolitano is removed from the air. As I wrote in one of my recent posts about his criticism, it almost certainly would not have aired and been printed online without network approval. But don’t worry P***y Grabber, you’ll always have Hannity… so long as he thinks it’s expedient.

But that is no excuse for this anti-American behavior that everyone at Fox News should hit back over. Isn't this a clear violation of the First Amendment?

Unfortunately, I bet nobody or almost nobody will raise a peep of complaint. The sad thing is, it may well have the effect of stifling Napolitano.

See what I mean in Napolitano’s disturbing interview with Maria Bartiromo last week in which she failed to stand behind her colleague and in which he opined that he and Trump would remain friends below, from the April 29, 2019 Mornings with Maria.

Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.