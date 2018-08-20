If you thought Laura Ingraham’s now-infamous complaint about “massive demographic changes” destroying “the America that we know and love” was singularly awful, you really need to hear Tucker Carlson pal Mark Steyn complain about how the case of Joel Arrona-Lara, arrested while driving his pregnant wife to the hospital, proves “anchor babies” are taking over California.

The fact is that Ingraham’s shocking comments were merely a less sly version of Carlson’s nightly shoutouts to white nationalists.

Tonight, Carlson used the case of ICE taking undocumented Arrona-Lara into custody while he was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital - leaving her to drive herself, alone, to her delivery - to attack Democrats, the media and the left. While much of the country recoiled at such brutish behavior, Carlson was probably smacking his lips.

Yes, Arrona-Lara was supposedly wanted for murder in Mexico – a fact Carlson suggested Democrats are too immigrant-loving to properly reckon with – but the fact is, Carlson and Steyn were so eager to smear the man as something undeserving of any compassion that they couldn’t be bothered to reckon with the mitigating circumstances: Arrona-Lara has been in the U.S. about 10 years without any criminal record; Arrona-Lara’s attorney said he could find no record of any criminal history in Mexico.

That’s not counting ICE’s shocking disregard and lack of humanity toward the pregnant wife about to give birth.

But Carlson was too busy celebrating this latest excuse to bash both immigrants and Democrats to have any basic human decency. Teaming up with a favorite like-minded bigot, Mark Steyn, Carlson suggested that Democrats might want Arrona-Lara as their vice presidential candidate in 2020. “Why wouldn’t it be an illegal alien accused of murder?” Carlson sneered. “That’s kind of the perfect distillation of what the party stands for right now, I would say.”

What a wit, eh?

Steyn not only agreed, he raised the bigotry a few notches: “I’m willing to rent you a pregnant illegal alien to sit in the passenger seat as you drive around Washington, D.C. … as you go around holding up liquor stores,” he “quipped.”

Then Steyn got down to his Ingraham-esque lament about the loss of America - only meaner, if you can believe it:

MARK STEYN: This couple have been illegally in the United States for 12 years and they have five children. So, simply if you are playing the odds you've got roughly, whenever you pull them over you've got roughly a 50/50 chance of them being pregnant. That's actually very demographically revealing of where California is headed. Two people who shouldn't be in the country have nevertheless had five anchor babies in a country where the fertility rate is 1.75 children per couple. So actually this is California's future and it is actually a snapshot of where this insane sentimentalization of public policy has got us. When they say she is living a nightmare, she is living a dream. She's been here for 12 years, had five children at public expense, that your viewers, assuming for the sake of argument that there are any legitimate U.S. citizens and lawful residents remaining in the country, that your viewers have paid for. So that's the nightmare she is living. She's had five children at public expense, married to an illegal husband who apparently works for a company that makes bouncy castles for children's parties and actually the only people who need bouncy castles for children's parties are families like this one, which have had five anchor babies.

Carlson replied, “Such a smart point.”

Watch Carlson and Steyn blow their bullhorns of bigotry – and shower hate on America below, from the August 20, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.