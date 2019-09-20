In a frank interview with The Hollywood Reporter, ex-Fox News anchor Alisyn Camerota revealed that the shoddy charade behind Fox News includes some of her former colleagues cheerleading Trump merely because they “always knew where their bread was buttered.” She also suggests she might well be doing the same thing had she remained.

Camerota, now a CNN anchor, repeatedly noted that she still has friends at Fox and doesn’t want to insult anyone or hurt their feelings there. But she was also candid about Fox in a way I have yet to see or hear from any other former anchor.

For example, although Fox personalities often insist nobody tells them what to say, Camerota makes it clear this was definitely not the case for her. When asked to compare working at CNN with working at Fox, she called it “night and day.”

“I never, ever have had Jeff Zucker tell me what I need to say. Never. And with Roger [Ailes] that was a weekly occurrence.”

She also called out the difference in journalistic standards. “CNN is built on them,” Camerota said, “At Fox, nobody ever asked me for a second source. Nobody ever mentioned it.”

Interviewer Jeremy Barr brought up “some Fox News opinion stars who didn’t always like Trump.” Barr didn’t name names but he could have been thinking of Greg Gutfeld and Katie Pavlich, to name two. Camerota’s response, however unintentional, couldn’t have been more damning:

“I think that a lot of people at Fox, whether or not they were truly conservatives or truly right wingers, always knew where their bread was buttered. And now the whole loaf is just so buttered up with Trump love. Obviously, it's just a decision that people have made to be all in.”

Camerota further suggested that Fox personalities will change their “bedrock principles” to suit the politics once Trump is out of office.

“Without Donald Trump they will go back to hating the issues of eminent domain and hating the deficit and hating cozying on up to dictators and hating what President Trump said at Helsinki. They'll go back to that immediately if Donald Trump isn't around anymore. This is a strange aberration where they have forgotten those bedrock principles that they used to believe in.”

But Camerota didn’t spare herself. She said she “wrestled” all the time with “[t] rying to keep my job while trying to also preserve my own ethics and moral compass.” Later, she quipped, “if I were still at Fox, I would be Secretary of State.”

I highly recommend the entire interview.

I also recommend Camerota’s 2017 interview in which she opened up about being sexually harassed at Fox News (not discussed in the THR interview). It’s below, via Crooks and Liars.