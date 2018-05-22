Alan Dershowitz completely overlooked Team Trump’s authoritarian attacks on our justice system and democracy at the same time that he helped validate attacks on Robert Mueller, James Comey and the Russia probe. Yet Dershowitz had the nerve to pretend to be acting as a disinterested citizen only concerned with our country’s welfare.

Dershowitz has been making something of a TV career out of defending Trump – while insisting he's only acting on behalf of civil liberties. He carries out this mission as a frequent presence on Fox News and Fox Business. However, this self-proclaimed civil libertarian never seems to object to the Pravda-esque, propagandistic role that Fox plays. Nor does Dershowitz seem to have a care in the world about the fact that at the very same time Team Trump is trying to undermine the Mueller investigation, evidence has already mounted of Trump guilt.

Yesterday, Dershowitz grinned as Brian Kilmeade, cohost of Trump’s favorite morning show announced, “You don’t have an agenda. … You don’t see any criminal intent or action here and you’re getting really concerned for the country.”

“Yes,” Dershowitz agreed solemnly. “And that’s why from day one I said no special counsel, no finger-pointing, no criminal prosecution.”

Trump had just spent his weekend on a Twitter tirade of finger-pointing and suggestions that Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted. Dershowitz has argued, “I’d be making the exact same point for Hillary Clinton if she were elected president.” But Dershowitz said nothing critical about Trump's behavior.

Instead, Dershowitz went on to call for an independent commission, from a Trump-friendly perspective only:

DERSHOWITZ: Let’s have an independent nonpartisan commission looking into this election. This election was not the finest hour - whether there were infiltrators of spies put into the Republican camp whether Strzok did have a hatred and an insurance policy whether there was any cooperation with any Russian sources, we need to get to the truth and the only way to get to the truth is an independent 9/11 type commission and we have to prevent it from happening in the future. This election is a model of what should not happen in the future and a special counsel is the worst way of getting to the truth.

DERSHOWITZ: Look Americans do not trust congressional committees. The majority is partisan, the minority - it’s what’s good for Republicans, it’s what’s good for the Democrats. Nobody asks the question what’s good for Americans and you need a nonpartisan commission of experts, people who really can dig into this people who really have experience and who don’t have an agenda.

Now, I happen to think that an independent commission is a great idea. But while Dershowitz feigned impartiality, his entire argument was couched in pro-Trump/Fox News talking points: validating questions about FBI agent Peter Strzok, while ignoring evidence to the contrary; baselessly suggesting an FBI agent was a spy; ignoring evidence of Trump campaign collusion that is already known and describing it as "cooperation with Russian sources." In fact, at least some of that "cooperation" was with a Kremlin-tied Russian. Even worse, Dershowitz somehow missed that Trump’s latest attacks on the Department of Justice followed a New York Times weekend report that in 2016, Donald Trump Jr. and other aides met with Middle East emissaries offering help in winning the election.

For the grand finale of fake neutrality, there was this:

DERSHOWITZ: I think that both Mueller and Comey played into the hands of making this a partisan issue and Americans do not want to see indictments or impeachments based on partisan issues.

Dude, where’s your concern about the Trump lickspittles right in front of you making every news item a partisan issue? Whether Dershowitz is auditioning for a spot on the Supreme Court or something in line with his zionism, it's long past time that he come clean and stop pretending he's not a Trump shill.

Watch Dershowitz’ charade below, from the May 21, 2018 Fox & Friends.