Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt was just delighted to learn that 12 members of Trump’s cabinet attend a weekly Bible study, or as she called it, a “gathering at the White House for God.” But she never mentioned that the group is led by a raging homophobic pastor – wait, what?

!

Earhardt (who supports “benign Christianity” in the public schools) opened a Fox & Friends report las week by saying that "Some of our country’s most powerful people” are “gathering at the White House for God” and “making history as part of the president’s cabinet Bible study.”

She introduced guest David Brody who is chief political correspondent for the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Brody informed us that every week, 12 members of the cabinet, a majority, attend the Bible study. He mentioned that although the president has been invited to “drop by,” he hasn’t yet attended; but he’s “getting the notes” from the sessions.

Earhardt asked (ahem), “Is this the most evangelical presidency you’ve seen?”

Brody enthusiastically said it is. Brody asserted that evangelicals get more access to this White House than they did under the evangelical George W. Bush. “It’s like a shuttle bus going into the White House from evangelicals,” Brody told us.

Earhardt asked Brody to compare the Trump administration’s “Bible study and the evangelical movement” with that of the Obama administration.

While Brody acknowledged that there were and continue to be bi-partisan Bible studies on Capitol Hill and that Obama took his faith seriously, but Trump is different because he “encourages the evangelicals and the Bible studies…” He said that evangelical leaders praise Trump because “he wants to be around evangelicals.”

In promoting the gospel (Christian, that is) of Fox & Friends, Earhardt proclaimed, “Many of us need faith” because “it makes us better people” and that’s what she and her pals get from Bible study. She added, “This is a great thing.”

A great thing indeed. The Bible study is being led by Christian Pastor Ralph Drollinger, the founder and president of Capitol Ministries which seeks “to evangelize elected officials and lead them toward maturity in Christ.” Drollinger’s leadership does include some, er, interesting (but not surprising views).

He has said that Catholicism is “one of the primary false religions in the world” and that working moms are “sinners.” Drollinger has also preached that global warming doesn’t exist because Jesus wouldn’t allow it. And, of course, he believes that “homosexuality is an abomination in the eyes of God” – a view that would seem to dovetail nicely with cabinet members Ben Carson, Betsy DeVos, and Tom Price, to name a few.

But Ainsley Earhardt says that this is “a great thing” and that’s all you need to know.

Watch her gush below, from the August 2, 2017 Fox & Friends.