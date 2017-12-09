After Olympic skier and American heroine Lindsey Vonn publicly denounced Donald Trump, his sycophants at Fox & Friends got busy belittling her and impugning her patriotism.

Vonn, one of the most decorated American skiers ever, announced that she plans to represent “the people of the United States” and “not the president” at the upcoming Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. She also said she would not accept the invitation from the White House that is traditionally offered to Olympic athletes.

That meant one thing to the Trump lapdogs of Fox & Friends: Start trashing Vonn! The lead trasher was “I do not want to come across as being in the tank for Trump" Ainsley Earhardt. (Transcript via Media Matters with my emphases added):

STEVE DOOCY (CO-HOST): Look, this whole investigation is going downhill, just like American skier Lindsey Vonn. She would like to win another gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea coming up. PETE HEGSETH (CO-HOST): That’s right. DOOCY: But here’s the problem: If she wins, she is not going to the White House. HEGSETH: She’s already said that. DOOCY: She says she does not like Donald Trump. AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): Listen to what she said yesterday. [BEGIN VIDEO] LINDSEY VONN: I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president. I want to represent our country well. And I don’t think there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that. [END VIDEO] EARHARDT: Alright, she is just another celebrity, another Hollywood person who doesn’t agree with the president. Do you think he cares? HEGSETH: The resistance continues. You know, the last part of her statement was true, there are not a lot of people in government representing us well. Maybe she watched the first 8 minutes of our program and saw that that’s true. And not a lot of it has to do with President Trump. DOOCY: You know what’s interesting is, you think about it, her ex is Tiger Woods, who played golf with President Trump, what, a week ago? EARHARDT: Maybe that’s why they broke up. DOOCY: Anyway. So Tiger Woods, no problem apparently playing golf with the president. But if she wins, she is not going to the White House. No sirree. HEGSETH: Think about that. You got athletes preemptively declaring their resistance to a president as they get the honor—think about the honor of going to the Olympics and representing—wearing the flag. It’s like wearing the flag in combat, in battle. It’s a team. You’re saying, “Well, no. It’s just we’re going to write off our president.” EARHARDT: Very un-American.

Deprecating an Olympic athlete who has honored this country with 77 World Cup victories and two Olympic medals because she dared to exercise her First Amendment rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution?

Who’s the real un-American one here? Hint: It’s not Vonn.

Watch Fox & Friends attack American values while pretending to be patriots below, from the December 8, 2017 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.