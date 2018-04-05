Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt is so desperate to for excuses to paint Donald Trump as popular that she cherry picked one day of one, pro-Republican poll and claimed that his 50% approval rating is “so high right now.”

Judging from this pathetic attempt, Earhardt and/or her producers must scour the approval ratings every day looking for some good news about history’s most unpopular occupant of the Oval Office. Imagine their excitement when Trump’s approval rose in the Trump-friendly Rasmussen poll to 50% - and topped Obama’s approval rating at the same point in his presidency.

Yet “not in the tank for Trump” Earhardt failed to point out that most other polls show a very different story. FiveThirtyEight.com, which crunches the numbers from a large sample of polls still has Trump’s approval in the low 40s, at best. In fact, he has never reached 50%. And yes, he’s still less popular than Obama – and every other American president in polling history.

As The Washington Post noted, Rasmussen has had higher-than-average approval ratings for Trump and lower-than-average ratings for Obama more than 90% of the time, even when Rasmussen’s polls are included in the average. FiveThirtyEight.com gives the firm a C+ rating.

Even so, Trump’s 50% mark that Earhardt crowed about was the first time since February 28 that he made it out of the 40s.

In a discussion devoted to highlighting Trump’s supposedly soaring popularity, Earhardt began by asking RNC spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, “What is it about this president and this administration that has his approval numbers so high right now?”

That, of course, was little more than an invitation for McEnany to start singing Trump’s praises. "This is a historic presidency, and - surprise, surprise! - the media and liberal Democrats are out of touch. This president - mark my words - will go down as one of the greatest president, if not the greatest in modern history. And liberal Democrats will never see it coming," she crowed.

The other guest, Democrat Jessica Tarlov noted Rasmussen’s skew. She pointed out that other polls, such as RealClear Politics’ average and Gallup’s tracking poll have Trump at 42% and 39%, respectively. "There have been significant issues with the Rasmussen poll which is known to oversample Republicans," she said. Earhardt failed to affirm the truth, thus letting Tarlov’s comment stand as though it were a matter of Democratic opinion and not fact.

Instead, Earhardt asked another loaded question to McEnany: "Do you think that these hateful attacks on the left, do you think the backlash or it's backfiring on them, and the American people are tired of it?"

"Oh, no doubt about it," McEnany said.

For extra Trump love, Earhardt also claimed Rasmussen’s poll numbers were proof that voters don’t care about Stormy Daniels.

Tarlov shot back that voters might not care that Trump is “a cheater.” She added, "They might care about hush money, they might care about intimidation. But we know this: The election's going to be about the economy, it’s going to be about health care, the bread and butter issues."

Watch Earhardt try to dupe her viewers below, from the April 3, 2018 Fox & Friends.