Fox & Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt, one of the biggest Trump sycophants ever to appear on television, is in serious denial about her work.

Earhardt visited Tuesday with the one person who may outdo her in Trump sycophancy, Sean Hannity. First, she and Hannity chatted about how great it is to be part of Donald Trump’s favorite viewing. “I love it,” Earhardt said. “It’s cool, right?” Hannity added.

But then Earhardt tried to dispel any idea that the Narcissist-in-Chief might love her show because of its fawning treatment of him.

Media Matters caught the exchange:

EARHARDT: You know, the mainstream media, or the liberal press will want to write an article about, you know, we give soft interviews, or we do that—that is not true. The Vice President even told—one of his folks that works for him told me that my interview was tougher than [two other interviews] which I took great pride in, because I plan my questions the night before, I talk about it. Sometimes I’ll call you, and I’ll say “Sean, can I run over the questions with you?” or I’ll talk to people on my staff, and I’ll come up with really hard-hitting questions, and things that I think our viewers are going to want to know. I don’t want anyone to think it’s a softball question, but I do want people to think we’re fair, and I think we are fair.

In an interview published last week, Earhardt said, “I do not want to come across as being in the tank for” Trump. “I mean, I want to be a journalist, I want to ask tough questions.”

You have to wonder what Earhardt thinks is a tough question. When she interviewed Trump last July, on a day that one of the iterations of Trumpcare had been released, Earhardt started the interview by worrying - not about how Americans would fare under it but about whether senators would fall in line for Trump. She asked, “What is your message to them because your supporters who voted for you are a little frustrated ‘cause you have the White House, you have the House - Republicans have the House and the Senate but you have these senators who are not on board.” As for Democrats, she seemed to think it was their obligation to “get on board” with Trump and that Trump had no obligation to persuade them: “Are they in denial and what do they need to do to get on board?” she asked.

In 2016, after a debate with Hillary Clinton in which Trump grossly distorted the facts of a federal lawsuit against him for racial discrimination, Trump deceitfully griped on Fox & Friends that moderator Lester Holt “hit me on a housing deal from many years ago that I settled with no recourse and no guilt.”

Instead of correcting the record “tough journalist” Ainsley helped validate the deceit during a long Trump swoon.

EARHARDT: I did like how you responded to that, though, because when they throw those things at you and you’re – being in the audience, I didn’t know about that and then when you explain it, then you’re like, “Oh, OK, well that makes sense.”

When Earhardt interviewed Melania Trump shortly after the Access Hollywood tape became public, there were no pesky questions about what Melania knew about Trump’s sexually assaulting behavior. “Tough journalist” Earhardt asked, “What lie [about your family] made you the most upset and how would you like to set the record straight?” and “I think all women in America felt for you and for what you went through...”

Listen to Earhardt's fantasy below, from the October 17, 2017 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Earhardt image via screen grab