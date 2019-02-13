In the reverse reality show of Fox News, “survivors” aren’t a bunch of folks who are fighting it out on a tropical island in order to win $1 million. Rather, they’re people who claim that they escaped the evil machinations of an abortionist and lived to tell the tale on Fox & Friends – twice!

On Sunday’s Fox & Friends, host Jedidiah Bila framed the anti-choice propaganda with the now patented anti-abortion tropes being pimped by Fox News on an almost daily basis – including the newest, most preposterous, and most dangerous myth of the Democrats' support for “infanticide”: “Controversial legislation to ease restrictions on late-term abortions is at the center of a fierce nation-wide debate.”

Keeping to Fox’s “pro-life” advocacy, Bila described New York’s “sweeping law” as “allowing abortions up until the baby’s due date.” She noted that Virginia Democrats are “under fire” for “comments surrounding a similar bill pushing post-birth abortion or infanticide.” (BIG FAT FOX LIE - NO Virginia bill legalizes “infanticide.”)

After this piece of right-wing performance art, Bila breathlessly informed us that her guests are “abortion survivors” whose stories “captivated” her.

The political theater continued as the survivors, Melissa Ohden (no stranger to Fox News), Josiah Presley, and Claire Culwell, told their sad – and totally unverified - tales of being the products of botched abortions.

Ohden wove quite the story about her birth mother and the circumstances of the botched abortion which, according to Ohden, is the cause of her health problems. Bila exclaimed, “Wow!”

Josiah Presley, the adopted son of an Oklahoma pastor, told a story about how he survived a “D&C” abortion at two months and was born later– a story told to him by his adoptive parents. Another “wow” from Bila who said these “are miracle stories.”

The third “survivor,” Claire Culwell, informed us that though her twin was aborted, she survived and was carried full term because her mother couldn’t get a late-term abortion. Culwell attributed her birth defects to the failed abortion.

Bila gushed, "These are such amazing stories … It probably inspires quite a bit of faith in some. It’s a miracle to many.”

She asked the “survivors” about their reactions to politicians who are pushing “very late-term” abortions in which the “babies” have “no rights.” She continued to whine about the “complete dehumanization of the process” and asked the crew how they feel listening to talk saying, “these babies have no rights.”

Ohden whined about how fetuses are "human beings whose lives are being affected” and “the more Democrats introduce this kind of legislation through the third trimester, the greater the likelihood is gonna be that children like us survive abortions.”

Bila referenced Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s scandal which, for her, isn’t about racial insensitivity but his comments about late-term abortion. She played video of the quote (whole quote here), but didn’t provide the context of the remarks which were about treatment of a child that is born with serious birth defects. She claimed that “many” consider these remarks to be about “the murder of a now-born child."

Presley lamented legal abortions and advocated for “personhood” laws which define life as beginning at conception. Culwell said she wants politicians to recognize their humanity. Bila called the stories “amazing.”

On Monday's Fox & Friends, the survivors did an encore performance for Ainsley Earhardt who, literally, read from the same script and played the same video while the “survivors” told the same stories as they did on Sunday’s show. Earhardt said a lot of “wows” and thanked God that their lives “were spared.” The group, all devout Christians, said that they have forgiven their birth mothers. Earhardt told them, “God has huge plans for y’all."

So for two days in a row, the survivors told tales that were not verified. The disclosure of the botched abortions (or details of any abortions) would be a violation of confidentially. All three survivors are professional anti-choice advocates. The chances of a fetus surviving an abortion are slim to none. But rather than question the testimony, Bila and Earhardt were enthralled by the “miracle.’

Unlike TV’s “Survivor,” these professional “abortion survivors,” don’t need to “outwit, outplay, and outlast.” All they need is a place to tell their tall tales and they will never be voted off the island!

Check out Fox & Friends from Sunday, February 10 and Monday, February 11, 2019