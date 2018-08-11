With its decision to hire Fox & Friends’ Abby Huntsman to cohost The View, ABC has apparently decided it needs a Trump lickspittle on board. Unless Huntsman was faking it all this time at Fox and now plans to give it up, a Trump sycophant is exactly what will be joining The View.

Yesterday, Mediaite reported that this weekend will be Huntsman’s last as cohost of Fox & Friends. Although Huntsman’s will former Fox colleague, Meghan McCain, is also a View cohost, McCain is no fan of Donald Trump. Huntsman, on the other hand, has been a reliable Trump cheerleader.

Media Matters summed up her time at Fox:

During her time at Fox News, Huntsman has accumulated a record of incendiary conservative commentary. She has helped shill for Trump, including defending his racist views and repeated lies; pushed racist views and falsehoods of her own; and attacked the media.

Some of our “favorite” Huntsman moments:

While Puerto Ricans suffered and died in the wake of Hurricane Maria last year, Huntsman made it sound like Trump was the real victim for not getting the appreciation he deserved for his efforts to help. She said his excuse that Puerto Rico is surrounded by “big water” made “total sense,” then lectured the media for not reporting the “positive stories” about Trump’s disaster responses.

Huntsman opined that Trump’s notorious Charlottesville remarks were similar to what Martin Luther King would have said!

Huntsman cozied up to Roy Moore after he won the primary to become Alabama’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate last year: "What do you think it was about your message, because a lot of people have been talking about you were not President Trump's candidate, but you very much were his brand … not part of the swamp."

Media Matters has plenty more examples.