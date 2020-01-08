Sean Hannity seems to think Qasem Soleimani was somehow humiliated because his remains were not flown back to Iran in a private plane, the way “regular guy” Hannity travels.

As Iran attacked U.S. bases in Iraq last night, Hannity acted as though it were time for a victory lap:

HANNITY: Soleimani is now dead, blown to bits and pieces by a U.S. drone. His remains reportedly flew coach in a commercial airline back to Iran. And now, we're just finding out how stupid the leaders of Iran actually are, because they actually think they can attack Americans and get away with it.

Apparently, there's nothing more degrading to Hannity than flying commercial coach!

Hannity reportedly owns a private helicopter as well as a private jet (along with his real estate empire) - which is a good thing given that in 2004, presumably before he had his own transport, he charged a Utah college nearly $50,000 in travel costs for a speech he gave there “for free.”

Nevertheless, Hannity continues to insist he’s “a Walmart guy.” In October, he pretended to be one of the masses suffering from Democrats’ and the media’s supposedly elitist impeachment efforts. He accused them of “a full-scale, coordinated effort to disenfranchise the millions of Americans -- we smelly Walmart shoppers, I love Walmart -- that elected Donald Trump.”

Maybe Hannity doesn’t know that many rural Americans have to shop at Walmart whether they love it or not.

You can see Hannity’s elitism below, from the January 7, 2020 Hannity show.